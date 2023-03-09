Blue Edge Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Blue Edge Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,793. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.90. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $49.62.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.