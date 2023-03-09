Blue Edge Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Blue Edge Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,255 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,055,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,703,000 after buying an additional 724,511 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,568,000 after purchasing an additional 256,852 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,037,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 143,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEMG traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $47.68. 4,239,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,546,029. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $57.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.19.

