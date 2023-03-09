Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Insider Christopher K. Murray Sells 1,875 Shares

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) insider Christopher K. Murray sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $85,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $44.12 on Thursday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.89.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 273.24% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The company had revenue of $38.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was down 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -10.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BPMC. SVB Securities cut their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,876,000 after buying an additional 46,264 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

