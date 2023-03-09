Blur (BLUR) Price Reaches $0.57 on Major Exchanges

Blur (BLUR) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Blur token can now be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00002651 BTC on popular exchanges. Blur has a total market capitalization of $47.05 million and $136.09 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blur has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.50 or 0.00429927 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,252.53 or 0.29060219 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official website is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 403,320,185.69254184 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.57814154 USD and is down -9.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $124,471,819.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

