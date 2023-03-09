BNB (BNB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $453.05 Million

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 9th. BNB has a market cap of $45.60 billion and approximately $453.05 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $288.79 or 0.01335486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,893,418 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,893,497.95969853 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 289.5862634 USD and is up 1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1209 active market(s) with $435,245,678.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

