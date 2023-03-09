Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSE:BRAG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.35 and last traded at C$5.35. Approximately 24,795 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 27,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.30.

BRAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Bragg Gaming Group to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a report on Friday, November 11th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.35. The stock has a market cap of C$112.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.

