Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.05

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.05 and last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 124202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.87.

Brambles Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Brambles Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.2177 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th.

About Brambles

Brambles Ltd. engages in the development of supply chain logistics solutions, focusing on the provision of reusable pallets and containers. The firm serves the fast-moving consumer goods, fresh produce, beverage, retail, automotive, and general manufacturing industries. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, and Corporate.

