Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.56

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.56 and traded as high as C$13.90. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services shares last traded at C$13.82, with a volume of 8,515 shares changing hands.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$129.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.55.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.30%.

About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

