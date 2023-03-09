Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $62.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.20 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.90 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.81 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.69.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BMY opened at $67.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $65.95 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.13. The firm has a market cap of $141.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 77.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 219,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,607,000 after acquiring an additional 47,993 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 295,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 97,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.