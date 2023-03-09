Brokerages Set Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Target Price at $21.03

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.03.

Several research firms recently commented on BZZUY. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Buzzi Unicem from €18.50 ($19.68) to €20.00 ($21.28) in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Buzzi Unicem from €18.50 ($19.68) to €19.10 ($20.32) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Buzzi Unicem Stock Performance

BZZUY stock opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.17. Buzzi Unicem has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $11.97.

Buzzi Unicem Company Profile

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. The firm’s geographical segment Central Europe consists of Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe covers Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine and Russia. The company was founded in September 1999 and is headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

