Brokerages Set Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Target Price at C$4.79

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.79.

WEED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$2.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$4.95 to C$3.65 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Canopy Growth Stock Up 1.7 %

Canopy Growth stock opened at C$3.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44, a PEG ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.97. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of C$2.79 and a 12 month high of C$10.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.98.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

