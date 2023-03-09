Brokerages Set HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) PT at $269.41

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $269.41.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $251.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.90.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 17.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.65%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,537.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,537.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,899 shares of company stock worth $20,460,494. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Natixis raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 134,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,217,000 after purchasing an additional 48,901 shares during the period. Portman Square Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Stories

