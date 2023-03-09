Brokerages Set Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Price Target at $132.53

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.07.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.8 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC opened at $127.87 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.15. The stock has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

