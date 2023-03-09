Brokerages Set NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT at $75.68

Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.68.

Several research firms recently commented on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NetApp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insider Activity

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $145,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,979,827. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $577,440. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

NetApp Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,575,097 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,643,670,000 after buying an additional 189,823 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,604,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $276,190,000 after purchasing an additional 71,415 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,394,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $156,241,000 after purchasing an additional 47,606 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 9.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,356,245 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $153,631,000 after buying an additional 199,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NTAP opened at $64.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $90.20.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.42%.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also

