Brokerages Set NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT at $75.68

Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.68.
Several research firms recently commented on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NetApp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Insider Activity
In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $145,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,979,827. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $577,440. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp
NetApp Stock Performance
NTAP opened at $64.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $90.20.
NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NetApp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.42%.
About NetApp
NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.
See Also
