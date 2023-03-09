Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $45.19

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$45.19 and last traded at C$45.38, with a volume of 524102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$45.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.67 billion and a PE ratio of 28.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$43.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$52.51.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.426 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.75%.

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. It serves institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, pension plans, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, insurance companies, and individual investors. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.