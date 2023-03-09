Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $45.19

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$45.19 and last traded at C$45.38, with a volume of 524102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$45.96.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, February 9th.
Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 1.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.67 billion and a PE ratio of 28.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$43.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$52.51.
Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. It serves institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, pension plans, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, insurance companies, and individual investors. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Toronto, Canada.
