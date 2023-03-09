Bruce & Co. Inc. Sells 40,000 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bruce & Co. Inc. decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 229,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Allstate comprises approximately 7.8% of Bruce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bruce & Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of Allstate worth $28,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.31.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

Allstate Price Performance

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.76. 147,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,107. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $111.85 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.92%.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

