Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 (NASDAQ:CCTSU) Trading 0.8% Higher

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.97 and last traded at $10.55. 1,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average is $10.20.

Institutional Trading of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

About Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-based healthcare industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

