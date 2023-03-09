Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Purchased by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 198.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,663 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP owned 0.22% of Caesars Entertainment worth $15,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $268,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CZR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.77.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $53.35 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.03.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

