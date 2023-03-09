Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Rating) were down 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 128.80 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 130 ($1.56). Approximately 104,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 120,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135 ($1.62).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £52 million, a P/E ratio of 1,083.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 135.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 129.19.

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. It offers cakes by celebration, cakes by design, and seasonal cakes, as well as wedding cakes. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 185 franchise stores. It also engages in the property rental activities.

