Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Titleist Asset Management LTD.

Titleist Asset Management LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $26.15 on Thursday. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 153.83 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded Cameco to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

