Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.95-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.29 billion-$9.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.27 billion. Campbell Soup also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.95-3.00 EPS.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 1.9 %

CPB opened at $53.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.34. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.27%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPB. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an underperform rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,197,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,694,000 after purchasing an additional 619,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Featured Stories

