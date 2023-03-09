Canaccord Genuity Group Increases VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target to C$11.00

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FORA. TD Securities lowered shares of VerticalScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight Capital cut their price target on VerticalScope from C$20.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares cut their target price on VerticalScope from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on VerticalScope from C$16.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on VerticalScope from C$24.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get VerticalScope alerts:

VerticalScope Trading Down 2.8 %

FORA traded down C$0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.00. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,829. The firm has a market cap of C$128.45 million and a P/E ratio of -3.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.81. VerticalScope has a 1 year low of C$4.01 and a 1 year high of C$22.90.

About VerticalScope

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform in Canada. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, custom content solutions, and programmatic advertising; and e-commerce solutions. The company also focus on hyper-specific subjects that engender strong affinity from online communities of enthusiasts, super fans, experts, pros, hobbyists, and armchair analysts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VerticalScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerticalScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.