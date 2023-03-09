CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.82.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARG. Truist Financial decreased their price target on CarGurus from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on CarGurus to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on CarGurus from $11.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on CarGurus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on CarGurus from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarGurus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus Stock Down 0.5 %

CarGurus Company Profile

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $17.14 on Thursday. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $45.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.44.

(Get Rating)

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.