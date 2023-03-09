Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASYGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th.

Casey’s General Stores has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 23 consecutive years. Casey’s General Stores has a dividend payout ratio of 14.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to earn $9.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 3.9 %

CASY opened at $217.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $172.50 and a one year high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,090,000 after acquiring an additional 926,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $82,961,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,153,000 after acquiring an additional 232,277 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at $21,799,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,520,000 after purchasing an additional 99,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)

