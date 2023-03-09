Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th.

Casey’s General Stores has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 23 consecutive years. Casey’s General Stores has a dividend payout ratio of 14.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to earn $9.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

CASY opened at $217.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $172.50 and a one year high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,090,000 after acquiring an additional 926,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $82,961,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,153,000 after acquiring an additional 232,277 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at $21,799,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,520,000 after purchasing an additional 99,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

