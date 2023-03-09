Cashaa (CAS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $156,161.70

Cashaa (CAS) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Cashaa token can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cashaa has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. Cashaa has a total market cap of $7.30 million and $156,161.70 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cashaa Profile

Cashaa launched on October 1st, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 725,890,858 tokens. The Reddit community for Cashaa is https://reddit.com/r/cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @yourcashaa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com. Cashaa’s official message board is community.cashaa.com.

Cashaa Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens.”

