Casper (CSPR) Price Tops $0.0357 on Top Exchanges

Casper (CSPR) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Casper coin can now be bought for $0.0357 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $385.58 million and $7.38 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Casper has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.13 or 0.00427059 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,159.94 or 0.28866390 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Casper

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,554,558,614 coins and its circulating supply is 10,813,457,949 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The official website for Casper is casper.network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,553,167,732 with 10,812,156,277 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03664141 USD and is down -4.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $8,988,440.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.