Cassia Cearley Sells 5,000 Shares of Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) Stock

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) insider Cassia Cearley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $38,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,814.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Icosavax Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICVX traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $7.46. The company had a trading volume of 59,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.62. Icosavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average is $6.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Icosavax

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVX. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Icosavax by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Icosavax by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Icosavax by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 25,741 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Icosavax by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Icosavax by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Icosavax

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Icosavax in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

