Castellan Group Boosts Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Castellan Group increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Castellan Group’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

GWW traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $701.82. 35,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,183. The stock has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $619.73 and a 200 day moving average of $579.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $709.21.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GWW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $688.88.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.