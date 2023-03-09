Castellan Group Grows Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Castellan Group boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,386 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Castellan Group’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oracle Stock Up 0.0 %

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. Barclays set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.06.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.53. 2,330,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,397,250. The company has a market cap of $238.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $91.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 40.13%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

