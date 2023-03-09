Castellan Group Invests $3.22 Million in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Castellan Group purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,000. Ulta Beauty makes up 2.5% of Castellan Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 76.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $1.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $525.43. 278,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,485. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $537.52. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $508.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ULTA. Cowen increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $511.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.86.

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.