Castellan Group Sells 1,402 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Castellan Group lowered its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. KLA accounts for about 2.0% of Castellan Group’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Castellan Group’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 37.8% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.61.
KLA Stock Performance
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.59 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KLA Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.
Insider Activity at KLA
In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
KLA Profile
KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.
