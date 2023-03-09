Castellan Group Sells 1,402 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Castellan Group lowered its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. KLA accounts for about 2.0% of Castellan Group’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Castellan Group’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 37.8% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.61.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC traded up $4.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $391.60. The company had a trading volume of 235,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,037. The firm has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $397.83 and a 200-day moving average of $363.44. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $429.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.59 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.