CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.A) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $61.44

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.A – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$61.44 and traded as high as C$65.00. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$64.00, with a volume of 619 shares traded.

CCL Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$761.10 million, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$61.53.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

