CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Capitalization Tops $71.66 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $71.66 million and approximately $8.87 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0889 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010877 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033448 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00037587 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00022031 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00222757 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000142 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,759.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.08897713 USD and is down -4.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $8,184,101.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

