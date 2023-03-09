Ceiba Energy Services (CVE:CEB) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.20

Ceiba Energy Services Inc. (CVE:CEB – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as high as C$0.20. Ceiba Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.
Ceiba Energy Services Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.20.
About Ceiba Energy Services
Ceiba Energy Services Inc, formerly Cancen Oil Canada Inc, provides specialized services to companies involved in the exploration, extraction and production of oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The Company operates through the segment of acquisition and development of oilfield service assets to perform services that include oil emulsion treatment, terminaling, storage and marketing of crude oil, and processing and disposal of produced water and waste fluids.
Recommended Stories
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
- Occidental Petroleum: What Would Warren Buffett Do?
Receive News & Ratings for Ceiba Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceiba Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.