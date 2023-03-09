Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Trading 4.8% Higher

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEUGet Rating) shares shot up 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.50 and last traded at $42.46. 106,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 131,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.52.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $608.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 2.10.

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers.

