Chardan Capital Lowers Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Price Target to $24.00

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Chardan Capital from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TNYA. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Tenaya Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tenaya Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Performance

Tenaya Therapeutics stock opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.28. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $14.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Tenaya Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III bought 49,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $123,162.87. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,664,847 shares in the company, valued at $24,065,469.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Tenaya Therapeutics news, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III purchased 49,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $123,162.87. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,664,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,065,469.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David V. Goeddel purchased 135,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $341,933.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,800,535 shares in the company, valued at $24,697,348.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 1,754,890 shares of company stock worth $4,539,444 in the last quarter. 34.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 539.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).

