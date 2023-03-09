Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Holdings Decreased by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies comprises about 1.3% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. FBN Securities dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.52.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CHKP stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.00. 55,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,524. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $145.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.23.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.