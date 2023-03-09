Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Acquired by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $16,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.52.

CHKP stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.81. The company had a trading volume of 81,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,307. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $145.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.23.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

