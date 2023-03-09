Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $125.95 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $145.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.23.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.24 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

