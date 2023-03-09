Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) CMO Esther Lem Sells 5,700 Shares

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $96,102.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Chegg Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE CHGG opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average is $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.13. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $37.64.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Chegg had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $205.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chegg

CHGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Chegg from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chegg from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Chegg from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Chegg from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chegg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 1,062.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,457,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at $45,304,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the third quarter worth $31,444,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 757.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,689,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,260 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 6,630.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 861,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after acquiring an additional 848,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.