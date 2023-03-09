Chia Price Hits $35.36 (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One Chia coin can currently be purchased for about $35.36 or 0.00162533 BTC on popular exchanges. Chia has a total market capitalization of $237.16 million and $6.90 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chia has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Chia

Chia was first traded on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 27,706,497 coins and its circulating supply is 6,706,701 coins. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog.

Chia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto-style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy-intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by: [xchscan](https://xchscan.com/)*”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chia using one of the exchanges listed above.

