China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Trading 1.9% Higher

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.36 and last traded at $9.36. 235 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

