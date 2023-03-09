China National Building Material (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Trading 4.3% Higher

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.86 and last traded at $47.86. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded China National Building Material to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get China National Building Material alerts:

China National Building Material Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.79.

About China National Building Material

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in building material, new materials, and engineering technical services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China National Building Material Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China National Building Material and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.