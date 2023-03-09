Christopher Michael Berry Buys 15,000 Shares of Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) Stock

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) CAO Christopher Michael Berry acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $15,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sonder Trading Up 2.8 %

Sonder stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63. Sonder Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

Get Sonder alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Sonder by 189.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sonder in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sonder in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonder in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonder by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 18,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Sonder

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2.75 target price on shares of Sonder in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sonder from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.