Christopher Wright Sells 471 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Christopher Wright also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 14th, Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of Roper Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84.
Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE:ROP traded down $1.70 on Thursday, hitting $422.80. 484,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,455. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $433.75 and a 200-day moving average of $415.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $488.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,747,063,000 after acquiring an additional 462,988 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,376,407,000 after buying an additional 124,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,618,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,739,982,000 after buying an additional 20,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,198,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,509,773,000 after buying an additional 59,753 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,473,416,000 after buying an additional 95,728 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.67.
Roper Technologies Company Profile
Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roper Technologies (ROP)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.