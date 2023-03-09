Christopher Wright Sells 471 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Christopher Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 14th, Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of Roper Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ROP traded down $1.70 on Thursday, hitting $422.80. 484,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,455. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $433.75 and a 200-day moving average of $415.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $488.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,747,063,000 after acquiring an additional 462,988 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,376,407,000 after buying an additional 124,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,618,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,739,982,000 after buying an additional 20,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,198,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,509,773,000 after buying an additional 59,753 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,473,416,000 after buying an additional 95,728 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.67.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

