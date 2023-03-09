Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Raised to $74.00 at Barclays

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 45.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Ciena Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of CIEN opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. Ciena has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $61.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.88 and its 200-day moving average is $46.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 3,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $159,982.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,095.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 3,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $159,982.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,095.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $181,157.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,396,362.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,806 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Fund LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Ciena by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 5.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 28.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

