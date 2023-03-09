Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,057 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.16% of Cintas worth $64,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,942,364,000 after acquiring an additional 375,669 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cintas by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after buying an additional 57,674 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cintas by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,519,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cintas by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,802,000 after buying an additional 70,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Cintas by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 620,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,018,000 after buying an additional 92,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CTAS opened at $439.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.88. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $470.23.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.