Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,193,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,371,608 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.63% of Citigroup worth $508,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,631,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,873,000 after buying an additional 1,389,718 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,342,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,598,000 after buying an additional 553,863 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,965,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,950,000 after acquiring an additional 590,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Citigroup by 43.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $50.68 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $58.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

