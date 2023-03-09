Citigroup Increases FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $250.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FDX. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $257.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a $225.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $240.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.36.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $209.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.30.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in FedEx by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,784,000 after acquiring an additional 19,145 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 793,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $117,790,000 after acquiring an additional 32,968 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Stories

