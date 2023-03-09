Clark Estates Inc. NY Invests $2.25 Million in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 475.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 85.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

KFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. William Blair lowered shares of Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Shares of NYSE KFY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,742. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $46.47 and a one year high of $69.02. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.56 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

